Julian Edelman Injury: When Patriots Reportedly Expect WR To Return

Patriots fans reportedly will need to wait a little while longer before seeing Julian Edelman return to the field this season — if at all.

New England’s veteran slot receiver is expected to remain out for at least a couple more weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources. Edelman has been out since Week 7 after undergoing knee surgery and recently was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

From Schefter’s column published Sunday morning:

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman still fully intends to return to play this season, but one source predicted to ESPN that the former Super Bowl MVP is “still a couple of weeks” away from rejoining the team.

Edelman underwent a knee procedure earlier this season and hopes to return in time to help New England make a postseason push. But the Patriots are now on their West Coast swing and will have to do it without Edelman.

Whether Edelman ultimately returns before the end of the campaign remains to be seen.

So, too, does whether the Patriots upon his return even will be in position to qualify for the NFL playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images