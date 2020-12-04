Ex-Bucs QB Thinks Tom Brady Is To Blame For Tampa Bay’s Offensive Troubles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense hasn’t exactly been void of flaws this season, and one of its former signal-callers thinks that’s more of a Tom Brady problem than anything.

Amid some lackluster performances from Brady and the Bucs — which loaded up on offensive weapons and on paper shouldn’t be underperforming like it is — debate has stirred about who’s at fault. Brady is an obvious source of that criticism, but head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich aren’t immune to it, either.

Chris Simms, a former Buccaneers quarterback, now an analyst on NBC Sports, pointed the finger at Brady. After pointing out that he thinks Brady is trying to force the offense to have a more spread mindset, Simms, on his podcast “Unbuttoned,” offered this.

“I think Leftwich and Arians are going, ‘No, that’s not what we want to do. We want to kind of run it and protect you, and take some shots and hope you hang in there and do it,’” Simms said, via Radio.com.

There’s certainly some merit in what Simms is saying, even if he historically has taken pot shots at the 43-year-old because of some bizarre axe to grind.

Brady basically strong-armed the Bucs into the additions of Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, which tells you all you need to know about his say within the organization.

So if the quarterback doesn’t figure it out in the coming weeks, it very well might end up reflecting more poorly on him than the coaching staff.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images