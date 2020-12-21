Fantasy Football Week 15 Reaction: Ryan Tannehill Wins, Seahawks Receivers Lose

We’re at the point of the season where one wrong lineup decision could cost you big, and one special performance could propel you into your league’s fantasy football title game.

Fantasy managers who started Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill or Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery could be sitting pretty. Those who went with Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson or Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen, on the other hand, could be staring at a semifinal exit.

Here’s our winners, losers and surprises from the NFL’s Week 15 slate:

Winners:

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

The Titans signal-caller recorded a season-high 52 points in half-point PPR leagues, finishing with five (!!) touchdowns — three passing, two rushing. Tannehill threw for 273 yards on 21 completions and had three rushing attempts for 21 yards in a big win over the Lions.

DeAndre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

On the opposite sideline, the rookie running back had a pair of touchdowns himself, both of which came on the ground as Swift tallied 67 rushing yards on 15 attempts. He added four receptions for 15 yards, making it one of his three highest-scoring weeks of the season.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Montgomery had a monster Week 15 performance with 162 yards of offense (146 rushing) and two rushing touchdowns. The Bears RB1 more than doubled his 19-point projection with 32 rushing attempts in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Losers:

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

Hockenson entered Week 15 regarded as the second-best tight end behind Travis Kelce, but underperformed in Detroit’s loss to Tennessee. The 2019 first-rounder had just two receptions for 18 yards and a fumble in what was his worst fantasy output of the season.

Seattle Seahawks receivers

It’s usually either D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett stepping up for Russell Wilson. But during Week 15 against the Washington Football Team, it was neither. Metcalf caught five passes for 43 yards while Lockett tallied just four receptions for 34 yards and neither scored a touchdown.

Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Anderson has fallen off a bit from his early-season production (four sub 50-yard performances in last six weeks), but it was Week 15 that he put together his biggest clunker. The Panthers wideout caught just two of the five balls thrown his for 21 yards.

Surprises:

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy managers were left with an impossible situation on “Thursday Night Football” when Allen was reported to be on a pitch count before kickoff. Head coach Anthony Lynn stuck to his word and Allen played just 24 snaps with one reception for 17 yards. His two fantasy points were a season low.



Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fantasy managers who continued to stick by Brown this season were rewarded Week 15 as he put up a season-high 17.8 fantasy points with five receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown. His score ultimately helped Tampa Bay come back to defeat Atlanta.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Pollard stepped in with Ezekiel Elliott held out due to injury and did not disappoint. If managers had him benched, they certainly regretted it as Pollard went off for 132 yards of offense on 18 touches (12 rushes) with two rushing touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images