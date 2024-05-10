Watch Drake Maye Throw Passes In Patriots Uniform For First Time

Drake Maye was excited to get to work with the New England Patriots this week.

New England fans probably are equally excited to see him throwing the football around in a Patriots uniform and helmet in preparation for his rookie season.

The Patriots fan base got their first chance to see that, albeit via social media, with Maye and the rest of New England’s rookie class on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium on Friday for the second day of rookie minicamp.

The Patriots shared on the X platform a video of Maye throwing a quick pass with no defenders to New England’s second-round pick in Ja’Lynn Polk. It certainly will have Patriots fans thinking about what could be for New England’s offense for the upcoming season.

The Patriots made Maye their franchise quarterback when they used the No. 3 overall pick on the North Carolina product in last month’s NFL draft. But despite that label, Maye might not start right away.

New England brought in veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett on a one-year deal this offseason, which could allow the Patriots to bring along the 21-year-old Maye slowly and have him develop more before giving him the reins of the offense.

Due to that, Patriots fans should get accustomed to seeing Maye only throwing passes in a red jersey at practice for the time being. That’s exciting for now, but surely the thrill of it will wear off if the Patriots endure another sluggish season.