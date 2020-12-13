Fulham Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Liverpool has a great chance to ease its road woes.

Fulham will host Liverpool on Sunday at Craven Cottage in a Premier League Round 12 game. Fulham is in 17th place in the Premier League standings with seven points after 11 games, while Liverpool sits second with 24 points from 11 games.

Liverpool has beaten Fulham in their last six Premier League meetings. Furthermore, Fulham’s home record this season — it has lost four of its first five Premier League games at Craven Cottage — suggests Liverpool can end its four-game winless run on its top-flight travels.

Here’s when and how to watch Fulham versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

