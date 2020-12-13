‘Captain’ Tom Brady Shares Photo From His New Multimillion-Dollar Boat

Tom Brady is the captain now.

As you likely have heard, Brady recently purchased a new multimillion-dollar luxury boat that he named after Gisele Bundchen’s environmental conservation initiative. For multiple reasons, the purchase was widely criticized on social media.

Clearly unfazed by the backlash, Brady on Thursday shared a photo from his new vessel.

Take a look:

Whether Brady actually will be the one driving his boat remains to be seen. It’s hard to envision the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback finding the time to complete the legal requirements necessary for piloting a boat on ocean waters.

First-world problems, right?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images