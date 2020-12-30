GOAT To GOAT: Tom Brady Wishes LeBron James ‘Happy Birthday’ On Twitter

As LeBron James grows a big longer in the tooth, the world’s greatest old athlete is pulling for the Los Angeles Lakers star to continue dominating.

James on Wednesday turned 36 years old, an irrelevant number as the future Hall of Famer shows zero signs of slowing down. “Happy Birthday” wishes for James poured in from across the sports world, with 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady among those participating.

Take a look:

Happy Birthday @KingJames, 18 years strong here’s to many more…keep going! https://t.co/0cjxwDQ8OE — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 30, 2020

James is averaging 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game through four contests this season. The defending champion Lakers are off to a 4-0 start.