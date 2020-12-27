Internet Pokes Fun At Jets For Losing Out On No. 1 Pick In 2021 Draft

The New York Jets appeared to be a lock for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft over the first few months of the current season.
Unfortunately for fans of Gang Green, the first player to hear his name called April 29 won’t be heading to the Meadowlands.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, not the Jets, will make the first pick of next spring’s draft. The Jaguars, who haven’t won since Week 1, drew even with the Jets in Week 15 when New York stunned the Los Angeles Rams. The Jags proceeded to fully leapfrog the Jets for the top pick Sunday when Jacksonville fell to the Chicago Bears and New York edged out the shorthanded Cleveland Browns.
As you might expect, folks on Twitter didn’t waste an opportunity to rib the Jets following their second consecutive win, which potentially cost the franchise a chance to bring in a generational talent.
Of course, the Jets still will be in a position to select one of the nation’s best prospects in next year’s draft. But considering many New York fans likely let their Trevor Lawrence hopes build over the first three quarters of the campaign, it probably will be tough to maintain an optimistic outlook for the future.