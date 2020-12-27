Internet Pokes Fun At Jets For Losing Out On No. 1 Pick In 2021 Draft

The New York Jets appeared to be a lock for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft over the first few months of the current season.

Unfortunately for fans of Gang Green, the first player to hear his name called April 29 won’t be heading to the Meadowlands.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, not the Jets, will make the first pick of next spring’s draft. The Jaguars, who haven’t won since Week 1, drew even with the Jets in Week 15 when New York stunned the Los Angeles Rams. The Jags proceeded to fully leapfrog the Jets for the top pick Sunday when Jacksonville fell to the Chicago Bears and New York edged out the shorthanded Cleveland Browns.

As you might expect, folks on Twitter didn’t waste an opportunity to rib the Jets following their second consecutive win, which potentially cost the franchise a chance to bring in a generational talent.

After three and a half months of misery, it took the Jets just seven days to lose Trevor Lawrence forever. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 27, 2020

The NY Jets are just the NY Mets in helmets. Bizarro. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 27, 2020

Jets lose out on the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft: pic.twitter.com/ZF0HujxWlZ — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2020

Jets just beat the Brahns pic.twitter.com/ee5mrDTh9K — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 27, 2020

The #Jaguars have clinched the No. 1 overall pick with their loss and the #Jets win. The new Jax GM will embark on a thorough study of the draft class to find the best player. Could be anyone… pic.twitter.com/OqFmlk6kx1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Of course, the Jets still will be in a position to select one of the nation’s best prospects in next year’s draft. But considering many New York fans likely let their Trevor Lawrence hopes build over the first three quarters of the campaign, it probably will be tough to maintain an optimistic outlook for the future.

