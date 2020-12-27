Insane Ending In Chiefs-Falcons Week 16 Game Earns Kansas City AFC’s Top Seed

The Chiefs are atop the AFC again, claiming the conference’s No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

It came after Kansas City pulled out an insane 17-14 victory over the four-win Atlanta Falcons in incredible fashion. Well, incredible fashion for everyone besides Atlanta fans, the Falcons, and specifically kicker Younghoe Koo.

The Falcons kicker missed a chip shot, 39-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds. It would have tied the game at 17-all and almost certainly forced overtime.

Falcons lose after Younghoe Koo's missed FG! 😯



(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/4Ml5BYoaZS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2020

Atlanta coughed up yet another fourth-quarter lead, despite the fact that the one Sunday was by just one possession, 14-10, with 4:33 left.