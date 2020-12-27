Insane Ending In Chiefs-Falcons Week 16 Game Earns Kansas City AFC’s Top Seed

The Chiefs are atop the AFC again, claiming the conference’s No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the postseason.
It came after Kansas City pulled out an insane 17-14 victory over the four-win Atlanta Falcons in incredible fashion. Well, incredible fashion for everyone besides Atlanta fans, the Falcons, and specifically kicker Younghoe Koo.
The Falcons kicker missed a chip shot, 39-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds. It would have tied the game at 17-all and almost certainly forced overtime.
Atlanta coughed up yet another fourth-quarter lead, despite the fact that the one Sunday was by just one possession, 14-10, with 4:33 left.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes erased the deficit by igniting a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive which took 2:31 off the clock. Mahomes found receiver Demarcus Robinson on a 25-yard touchdown strike, which proved the eventual game-deciding score with 2:01 left.
What made it even worse was that it came one play after Atlanta cornerback AJ Terrell dropped what should have been a game-sealing interception. Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris noted how it would have been the “difference in the game” while on a postgame press conference with reporters.
Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ offense did respond, though. They covered 54 yards in 1:46 to set up a very makable attempt for Koo, who missed wide right on the 10th play of the drive.
It was one of the many crazy Week 16 endings.