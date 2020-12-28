Isaiah Thomas ‘Could Definitely Help’ With Celtics’ Scoring Off Bench

In case no one has gotten the hint yet, Isaiah Thomas doesn’t think his time is up in the NBA.

And he’d really love to make his return to play for the Boston Celtics.

All offseason, Thomas was linked to the team by writers and analysts as an inexpensive means of adding scoring depth and a veteran presence off the bench. And the point guard time and time again has made it known he’d be down for that.

On Sunday, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe published a column that entertained that very idea. So naturally, Thomas quoted Washburn’s tweet promoting the story.

“I could definitely help with that,” Thomas said about Boston’s dilemma. “Ima just keep workin though.”

I could definitely help with that! Ima just keep workin though 🏁 https://t.co/XKXpVYdf49 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 27, 2020

Maybe Thomas actually will speak his Boston comeback into existence.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images