John Wall Nearly Lost Foot Following Injury With Wizards

John Wall finally is back in action following his recent foot injury.

But it wasn’t an easy road to recovery whatsoever.

The 30-year-old injured his foot Dec. 2018 and underwent season-ending surgery a month later while with the Washington Wizards. He developed a number of infections, however, complicating his return to the court.

Wall is back in the NBA as a member of the Houston Rockets. But he won’t forget the struggle he endured to keep his career alive.

“It was tough,” Wall told Stadium’s Shams Charania. “I went through three or four different infections. So it got to the point where, ‘OK, are you going to have to cut your foot off or not?’ That’s where it got real with me. The basketball aspect was, like, going to be east for me. I feel like any rehab that comes in the first three or four months is the biggest key of anything, is how you attack it. So all of a sudden, I couldn’t be a heavyweight. I had to be lighter weight.”

Luckily, Wall has recovered and quickly is returning to natural form. And apparently, he’s fortunate to be in his current position.

