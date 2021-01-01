Patriots’ Julian Edelman ‘On To 2021’ After Tough 2020 Season In New England

Julian Edelman probably wants to leave 2020 way in the past. And who can blame him?

The New England Patriots wide receiver watched his best friend and teammate of 10 years leave the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Edelman missed the majority of the 2020 season after undergoing a knee procedure. He’s been limited at practice, or missing them altogether, and he’ll likely miss Sunday’s finale against the New York Jets.

Oh yeah, the Patriots also will miss the playoff for the first time since 2008.

Edelman took to Twitter with a simple message before ball drops to end this long year.