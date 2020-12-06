Check Out Tom Brady’s New Multimillion-Dollar Boat Named After Gisele

Tom Brady has traded duckboats for something far more luxurious.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently purchased a multimillion-dollar boat that was delivered to St. Petersburg on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports. The boat, a 40-foot custom vessel, was named “Viva A Vida,” the same name as the environmental conservation initiative run by Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen.

You can see a photo of Brady’s boat in the tweet below, with additional photos viewable in the accompanying TMZ story:

https://t.co/XVArODQehH Tom Brady dominates on land, air … and now by sea — 'cause the QB just bought a multi-million dollar boat and we've got the pics! — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 6, 2020

TMZ did not specify the exact price of Brady’s boat.

So, who has the cooler boat: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick? Brady’s is pretty cool, but we’re going with Belichick’s more understated, practical vessel which has an even better name.

