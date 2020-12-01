Liverpool Vs. Ajax Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Liverpool is on the cusp of finishing a job ahead of schedule.
Liverpool will host Ajax on Tuesday at Anfield in a UEFA Champions League Group D game. The Reds lead the group with nine points after four games and will clinch a place in the round of 16 with a win or a draw. Ajax is in second place with seven points and seeks to strengthen its chances of reaching the knockout rounds by earning a famous result against Liverpool.
Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Ajax in the United States:
When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com