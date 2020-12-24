Mavericks Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch NBA Season Opener Online, On TV

Day 2 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season will conclude Wednesday with a battle between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Suns look a bit different this season after trading Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr. for Chris Paul, Abdel Nader and a bunch of draft picks in November. Paul will have some star power to work with, too, in Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker as the team attempts to break a 10-year postseason drought.

The Mavs, meanwhile, have a chance to build on the success they created last season behind Luka Dončić, who currently is entering his third year in the league. Dallas will start the season without Kristaps Porzingis, however, as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery.

Which team will start their season on the right foot?

Here’s how to watch Mavs-Suns online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images