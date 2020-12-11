Mohamed Sanu Tweets About Myles Bryant After Cornerback’s Interception Vs. Rams

Want to know the reason the New England Patriots’ defensive backfield is so deep?

Because New England has been able to find undrafted gems in the past, and cornerback Myles Bryant seems like he could fit that bill.

The 22-year-old rookie out of Washington made an impressive first-quarter interception against the Los Angeles Rams on “Thursday Night Football.” It was the first of his young career.

And while it may have surprised some New England fans, perhaps some who didn’t even know the corner’s name, it didn’t surprise ex-Patriot receiver Mohamed Sanu.

“Myles always made (them) type of plays,” Sanu tweeted Thursday after the interception.

Sanu, as you may recall, was with the Patriots during training camp when Bryant ultimately impressed enough to make the team. Bryant made his NFL debut Week 8.

Myles always made then type of plays — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) December 11, 2020

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, who had his season ended due to a knee injury last month, also gave Bryant a shoutout after the play.

Great play Myles — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) December 11, 2020

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Bryant’s interception was short lived. It didn’t lead to anything for the New England offense as quarterback Cam Newton threw a pick-six on the ensuing possession.

It gave the Rams a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images