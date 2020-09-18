Myles Bryant Is No Russell Wilson, But Patriots Rookie Is Doing His Job

Wilson measured in at 5-foot-11, 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2012. He ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash with a 6.97-second 3-cone drill and 4.09-second short shuttle.

So, it’s easy to see why Bryant, who played college football six miles away from Century Link Field, the Seahawks’ stadium, was the right choice to play Wilson.

Patriots cornerback and defensive captain Jason McCourty compared Bryant to another Seattle legend this week. McCourty and his twin brother, Devin, have nicknamed Bryant, “Little I.T.” after former Washington Huskies and Boston Celtics undersized guard Isaiah Thomas.

“He’s a playmaker,” Jason McCourty said of Bryant this week. “Whenever he was out on the field, not only during training camp but if he’s on the scout team, whatever he’s doing — special teams. He’s sticking out, he’s standing out. And I remember talking to him earlier in training camp and I was just like, ‘Hey, man, they watch everything here whether you’re on the starting kickoff team or you’re on the scout kickoff team or you’re giving a kick return team a look. Just make sure you go hard in everything you do to try to show them that you can play here and you can make plays. And that’s what he’s done.”

And that includes throwing the football if need be.

“So all the credit to him,” Jason McCourty said. “He studies, he puts in extra work on his body, his craft, trying to just get better as much as possible each and every day. So I’m extremely happy for him to get that opportunity and he’s worked his butt off and he’s earned it.”

Bryant is just the latest in a long line of Patriots undrafted cornerback finds. It would be almost impossible to name them all, but players like Randall Gay, Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones, JC Jackson, Kenny Moore, Justin Coleman and Cre’von LeBlanc got a shot with the Patriots as rookie free agents.

Bryant has made a strong impression on another Patriots defensive captain, Ja’Whaun Bentley, as well.

“He brings great energy and great technique and he’s eager to learn,” Bentley said. “That’s something you always love to have your team, especially a young rookie. I can’t wait to see how his career flourishes out because he’s definitely dynamic.”

We’ll find out how good of a job Bryant did preparing his team for Wilson when the Patriots take on the Seahawks on Sunday in primetime.