Merry Christmas, Celtics fans.

Boston will be one of 10 teams scheduled to play during the NBA’s Christmas Day slate, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The C’s reportedly will host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden with tip-off expected to be 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full reported schedule:

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

Is it Dec. 25 yet?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images