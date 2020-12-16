NFL Rumors: Louis Riddick To Leave ESPN’s ‘MNF’ Booth For GM Job?

ESPN might need to switch up its “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth again before the 2021 NFL season.

Louis Riddick, who currently serves as a color commentator on “MNF” alongside fellow analyst Brian Griese and play-by-play announcer Steve Levy, is interviewing for two NFL general manager jobs this week, according to multiple reports.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen that Riddick was scheduled to interview for the Houston Texans’ general manager job on Wednesday before then interviewing for the Detroit Lions’ GM gig on Friday.

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick is interviewing today for the Houston Texans’ general manager job, sources tell @mortreport and me. Riddick then is scheduled to interview Friday for the Lions’ GM job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2020

The Texans’ spot opened up when the team fired Bill O’Brien, who served as both head coach and GM, after four games this season.

The Lions, interestingly enough, fired their most recent GM, Bob Quinn, as well as head coach Matt Patricia, following Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day loss to Houston.

Riddick, 51, is no stranger to football operations, having held positions with Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles since retiring as a player. He served as the director of pro personnel for Philadelphia from 2010 to 2013 before transitioning to an analyst role with ESPN and ultimately joining the “MNF” booth this season.

