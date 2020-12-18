NFL Week 15 Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Betting Big On Chiefs In Big Easy

Last week was another disaster.

The best-bet parlay failed to hit yet again when the Atlanta Falcons-Los Angeles Chargers over missed by two touchdowns. Then, to add insult to injury, we were on the under Monday night — and the Baltimore Ravens hit it all by themselves in a wild shootout.

Back on the horse this week, though, looking to make a big splash ahead of some last-minute holiday shopping.

Here’s the Week 15 best-bet parlay.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos UNDER 49.5 points

It’s quite rare to see such a high total on a Broncos game. Denver has played in just four games with a total of 49 or higher in the last two seasons, and the under has hit three times. And if you were to pick a strength of the Broncos, it would have to be their pass defense. Is it good enough to slow down a red-hot Josh Allen and the Buffalo passing attack? The Broncos did hold the Chiefs to 16 points a couple of weeks ago. Even if the defense falters a bit, Denver’s offense has major issues, ranking 29th in points per drive and dead last in turnover percentage.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers OVER 51.5 points

The Packers lead the league in points scored and are second in yards. They don’t turn the ball over. They have scored 30 points in all but three games. Matt LaFleur has found his groove in Year 2, and Green Bay has a Super Bowl offense. The Panthers, meanwhile, just got torched by Drew Lock and rank in the bottom third of virtually every passing defense stat. The thing keeping us from laying the points with the Packers, though, is the defense, which admittedly has improved but still struggles at times. And despite not having Christian McCaffrey for most of the season, Carolina has scored some points. The Panthers are averaging 26 points over their last five games. Joe Brady will have his offense schemed up and ready to go for what should be a shootout in Wisconsin, where it’ll be a borderline-tropical 32 degrees on Saturday.

Kansas City Chiefs to win OUTRIGHT (-155) over New Orleans Saints

The news of Drew Brees’ return hasn’t done much to the betting line, which is unfortunate for those of us hoping to see the line get under three. Instead, we’ll play it relatively safe and take the Chiefs on the moneyline. Kansas City has at times this season looked a little bored, if we’re being honest. There’s no way they’re not getting up for this game to remind the league just how good they are. The Saints technically have a better chance to win with Brees under center over Taysom Hill, but what does it tell you that the line really hasn’t moved at all after the news? The market sees them as pretty equal. Regardless, neither seems equipped to match points with KC despite the Saints’ defensive prowess.

Payout: $100 to win $500

Record: 2-12 (up $176)

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images