Nick Wright Optimistic About ‘Surging’ Patriots In Latest NFL Tier List

Nick Wright remains relatively high on the Patriots.

The “First Things First” co-host revealed his latest NFL tier list Wednesday, placing New England in his “fast rising/free falling” tier. Wright understandably believes the Patriots are trending upward after winning four out of their last five games, including a blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Take a look:

“Fast rising or free falling … All those teams have around the same record but for very different reasons,” Wright said. “The Cardinals and the Raiders, it’s because they’re falling apart. For the Pats and the Giants and Washington, it’s because they’re surging — they’re still alive.”

.@getnickwright's NFL Tiers (entering Week 14):



Champs: Chiefs

No. 1 Contender: Saints

Conf. Championship Threat: Packers, Steelers

Don't get Hot: Browns, Rams, Seahawks, Bills

All about the Matchup: TEN, IND, TB, MIA, BAL

Fast Rising/Free Falling: ARI, LV, NE, MIN, WSH, NYG

The 6-6 Patriots will look to stay hot — and potentially move into one of Wright’s higher tiers — Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Rams.

