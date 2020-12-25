Patriots’ Brandon Copeland Named Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP

Brandon Copeland led an effort to bring Christmas cheer to underprivileged families this holiday season.

And Friday, he was recognized.

The NFL Players Association on Christmas Day announced that the New England Patriots linebacker was named the Community MVP for Week 15.

Through his Beyond The Basics foundation, Copeland’s annual December To Remember event provided 200 families from underserved communities with $800 Amazon gift cards with the help of 19 other current and former NFL players.

Our Alan Page Community Award winner @bcope51 went back to back, earning Week 15 #CommunityMVP honors after he teamed with 19 @NFL players to bless 200 families in underserved communities with more than $160K in gifts for the holidays: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3. pic.twitter.com/t5H8U1M6OD — NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 25, 2020

Copeland was named to the prestigious 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list at the beginning of December.

