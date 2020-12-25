Patriots’ Brandon Copeland Named Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP

Brandon Copeland led an effort to bring Christmas cheer to underprivileged families this holiday season.
And Friday, he was recognized.
The NFL Players Association on Christmas Day announced that the New England Patriots linebacker was named the Community MVP for Week 15.
Through his Beyond The Basics foundation, Copeland’s annual December To Remember event provided 200 families from underserved communities with $800 Amazon gift cards with the help of 19 other current and former NFL players.
Copeland was named to the prestigious 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list at the beginning of December.