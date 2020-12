The New England Patriots had a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive Thursday night. All they had to do was win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Instead, New England was embarrassed on “Thursday Night Football’ in a 24-3 loss at SoFi Stadium.

The Pats slipped to 6-7, which doesn’t exactly bode well for their playoff chances. And even though they’re not eliminated just yet, Twitter seems to have lost all hope.

Are the Patriots making the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/4uBQe2Prcv — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 11, 2020

Watching every #Patriots game is the worst…it’s like every game I watch I’m waiting for them to crush my dreams of them making the playoffs 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — @BlackBostonSportsFan (@BlackBostonSpo2) December 11, 2020

All good i dont wanna make the playoffs anyway @Patriots 🥲 — Klay 🏁 (@PP1Trey) December 11, 2020

Yeah playoffs won’t have us this year @Patriots — Wellingston (@_Wellingston) December 11, 2020

The Patriots now have a 6% chance of making the playoffs pic.twitter.com/6MedWfAfsq — Masshole Lifestyle | BS Boston (@chrisbsboston) December 11, 2020

New England isn’t out of it just yet, but it’s certainly not looking good.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images