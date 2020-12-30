Patriots Injury Report: Devin McCourty, Six Others Sit Out Ahead Of Jets Game

A total of seven New England Patriots players did not participate in the team’s first practice of Week 17:

C David Andrews (calf)

OLB Tashawn Bower (neck)

LB Terez Hall (ankle)

LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

S Devin McCourty (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (foot)

All seven left Monday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills with injuries. McCourty was present at practice, according to a pool report; the other six were absent.

An additional 13 Patriots players were limited participants Wednesday, per the team:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

OLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OT Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

Bentley, Calhoun, Guy and Harris all missed Monday’s game due to injury.

The 6-9 Patriots are preparing to host the 2-13 New York Jets on Sunday in the season finale for both teams.

