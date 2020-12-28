Patriots Sign Center, Elevate Two Practice Squad Players Ahead Of Bills Game

The New England Patriots added a body to their offensive line ahead of their Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots signed veteran center Marcus Martin to their 53-man roster Monday afternoon, announcing the transaction less than three hours before kickoff.

Martin, a third-round draft pick in 2014, spent his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 24 of the 26 games he appeared in. Since then, the 27-year-old has spent time with Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions but hasn’t played an offensive snap since 2016.

Martin did not appear in a single regular-season game in 2017, 2018 or 2019. He joined the Lions’ practice squad this past September and logged five special teams snaps across two appearances before being waived last week.

Patriots starting center David Andrews is listed as questionable for Monday’s game with a calf injury that knocked him out of last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Left guard Joe Thuney and reserve center/guard James Ferentz are the team’s top backup options.

New England also elevated two players from its practice squad for Monday’s contest, calling up linebacker Cassh Maluia via standard elevation and defensive tackle Nick Thurman as a COVID-19 replacement for tight end Jordan Thomas.

Maluia, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, has appeared in seven games this season, playing only on special teams. Thurman has played in five games with one start.

The Patriots placed Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images