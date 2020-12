It’s almost time, Celtics fans.

Boston opens up its 2020-21 NBA season Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden in what’s sure to be a battle.

And even though fans won’t be able to attend the home opener, that didn’t stop other Boston teams from cheering on the Celtics from afar.

The Bruins, Red Sox and New England Patriots took to Twitter to wish the C’s good luck. Check it out:

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images