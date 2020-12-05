Tom Brady has Thoughtful Message For LeGarrette Blount After RB Retires

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and a third of them came with LeGarrette Blount by his side.

So, you could say the two have a connection.

Blount, arguably the Patriots’ top running back of the last decade, announced his retirement from the NFL officially Friday evening on Instagram. He hadn’t played in an NFL game since 2018 with the Detroit Lions, but he didn’t make things official until Friday.

In his lengthy Instagram post, Blount thanked a number of people and each team he played for. The post, understandably, elicited a number of responses from former teams and teammates, and one such reply was from Brady.

Wrote Brady: “So proud of you and everything you accomplished champ it was my pleasure always to be there for you and loved sharing the huddle with you!! 💯💯❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Blount, 34, played more games for the Patriots than any other team in his career, appearing in 49 regular-season games with New England.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images