Ryan Fitzpatrick came to the Dolphins’ rescue Saturday, and Twitter was all over it.

Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Week 16 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 9 of 13 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. He even came in clutch while being on the receiving end of a facemask penalty during the final seconds of the game, completing a 34-yard completion on the play.

Twitter had a ball with Fitzpatrick’s success.

Dude Ryan Fitzpatrick strikes again. Drunkest game of the week guarunteed. What a legend. — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 27, 2020

Fitzmagic’s still gonna be playing QB in 2036, isn’t he? — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) December 27, 2020

So…why does Fitz not start according to all you “smart” ones on here?! #NFL https://t.co/Cs9VVugZHe — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 27, 2020

Miami has to roll with Fitzpatrick the rest of the way into the playoffs. — Jim Hackett (@WEEIHacksaw) December 27, 2020

Dread him. Run from him. Fitzmagic still arrives. pic.twitter.com/0sMkMCrvUL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images