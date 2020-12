Folks, the Chargers didn’t blow it again.

Los Angeles narrowly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” 30-27 in overtime.

It’s been a rough season for LA, to say the least, but the Chargers finally got their first division win since 2018. (Yes, you read that right).

You probably can guess how Twitter reacted after quarterback Justin Herbert scored the game-winning touchdown.

First, here’s the TD:

Now to the reactions:

CHARGERS BEAT THE RAIDERS AND RAIDERS BEAT THE CHIEFS SO CHARGERS > CHIEFS — Dominic (4-9) (@dpietropola23) December 18, 2020

The #Raiders need to look in the mirror if you let the #Chargers beat you in a tight game down the stretch. #TNF #SDvsLV — Mitchell Skurzewski (@MSkurzewski) December 18, 2020

Anthony Lynn is a better coach than Jon Gruden and he can’t even manage clock correctly. Says a lot — Maybe: Thomas (@ThomasRosales_) December 18, 2020

Yes, the Chargers have won back to back games on the final play. pic.twitter.com/Y0TlbCd6Ou — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 18, 2020

Incorrect. The Chargers won in primetime. https://t.co/GB1PXMfIZ0 — EMerson Davis (@march_daverson) December 18, 2020

My @Chargers with their first divisional win this season thanks to Herbert and Bosa… we won despite a horrible coach and the worst kicker in the NFL pic.twitter.com/1rsj8J8Zc7 — Mahal0ha (@Mahal0ha) December 18, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images