Tyreek Hill’s First Impression Of Patrick Mahomes Features Stunning Admission

Tyreek Hill has, in part, Patrick Mahomes to thank for his success over the last few years.

It doesn’t sound like he thought at first it would end up that way.

You’ll remember the Kansas City Chiefs took Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he proceeded to spend his rookie year as Alex Smith’s backup — save for the final game of the campaign.

But from there he blossomed, becoming one of, if not the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Hill, who had a monster game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, admitted he thought at first that Mahomes was “trash.”

“I thought he was trash,” Hill said on Showtime’s “Inside The NFL,” as transcribed by ProFootballTalk. “I ain’t gonna cap. I ain’t gonna cap. I ain’t even gonna cap, man. When he first got there I was like, this is who y’all drafted right here? This is who y’all drafted? Hey but look, he proved me into a whole complete, I don’t know. That second year, like his quarterback mechanics were different. It was like he was spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with Coach (Andy) Reid, like learning the offense. Dude was like different.”

.@cheetah admits he thought @PatrickMahomes was 🗑 the first time he saw him play in @chiefs training camp 😂



Watch more on #InsideTheNFL tonight 9PM ET on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/zANvpXFM5x — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 1, 2020

Of course, Hill’s first impression was wrong, and all parties certainly believe that was for the best.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images