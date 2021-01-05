Alabama Vs. Ohio State: CFP National Championship Game Could Be Moved, Per Report

After a college football season that has been anything but normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems only fitting that the national championship game will be impacted as well.

And less than a week out from No. 1 Alabama playing No. 3 Ohio State for the title, the Buckeyes have informed necessary parties that they could be without an entire position group due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Now, it looks like postponing the game is up for consideration.

The College Football Playoff, SEC, Big Ten, and the schools involved have been in discussions about postponing the game from Monday, Jan. 11 to Monday, Jan. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium, according to a report from AL.com’s John Talty and Matt Zenitz.

It appears a final decision is yet to be reached, but Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says the Buckeyes have every intention of playing as scheduled.

“We are on track to play,” Smith told Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. “We continue to follow the same protocols as we have all season. We plan to play January 11th.”

We’ll see if COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc for Ohio State.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images