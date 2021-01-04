Bill Belichick’s Recent Comments On Patriots Set High Expectations For 2021

The New England Patriots get a pass for their struggles this season. They might not be afforded one if similar issues continue creeping into 2021.

For the third time this season, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick cited “residual” effects for a down season in which New England went just 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

“I think we always try to do what’s best for the football team, and that’s a combination of long-term and short-term,” Belichick said Monday, one day after the Patriots’ season ended with a 28-14 win over the New York Jets. “Honestly, I don’t know how we could be any more aggressive than we were for the last five years — I’m talking about the ’14 to ’18 period, well, I’ll throw last year in there, too — and last year, so for the last six years, really, and so there’s a residual to that.”

Belichick said earlier this season the Patriots “sold out” for Super Bowls in previous seasons. That left them with little cap room to spend this offseason until multiple veteran players opted out and freed up more space when all of the top free agents already were signed. The Patriots let the money sit unspent to carry over into next season.

Belichick does not like the E-word, but the Patriots have no excuses as they head into the 2021 season. Belichick used them all up this season as he cited the cap and residual effects of competitive seasons.