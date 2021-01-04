NHL Releases Official Game Times For Bruins’ 2020-21 Schedule

The Boston Bruins’ schedule finally has been solidified.

The NHL on Monday released game times for each of the 31 teams’ 2020-21 regular-season schedules. The league originally announced the schedule Dec. 23, 2020.

The Bruins will visit the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 14 to start the season, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Puck drop for Boston’s home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 21 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, as well.

You can check out the B’s full schedule and times here.

Is it Jan. 14 yet?

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images