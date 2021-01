The Bruins seemingly could do no wrong Thursday.

Boston entered its second clash of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins riding a three-game winning streak and kept the good times rolling with an impressive 4-1 win at TD Garden.

After the game Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy dissected the win and tossed major praise on the squad for their efforts.

To hear what he had to say check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images