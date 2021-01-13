Bruins Honor Travis Roy By Wearing Helmet Emblem In 2020-21 NHL Season

The Bruins will be remembering a Boston hockey icon nightly this season.

With one day to go until their season-opening game Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils, the Bruins announced they’d be wearing a special decal on their helmet this season honoring Travis Roy.

The emblem features Roy’s initials and his No. 24.

In honor of Boston hockey icon Travis Roy, the #NHLBruins will wear a special helmet emblem this season.



Roy was paralyzed in 1995 just 11 seconds into his first hockey game with Boston University. In the aftermath, he made a commitment to raising awareness for spinal cord injuries, launching the highly successful Travis Roy Foundation.