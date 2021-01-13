Bruins Honor Travis Roy By Wearing Helmet Emblem In 2020-21 NHL Season

The Bruins will be remembering a Boston hockey icon nightly this season.
With one day to go until their season-opening game Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils, the Bruins announced they’d be wearing a special decal on their helmet this season honoring Travis Roy.
The emblem features Roy’s initials and his No. 24.
Roy was paralyzed in 1995 just 11 seconds into his first hockey game with Boston University. In the aftermath, he made a commitment to raising awareness for spinal cord injuries, launching the highly successful Travis Roy Foundation.
He died Oct. 29, 2020 at the age of 45.