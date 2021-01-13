NFL Analyst Believes This Patriots Rival Should Pursue Deshaun Watson Trade

The Patriots have their work cut out for them in trying to retain AFC East supremacy.

Further complicating matters for New England would be if one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks ended up in the division.

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans don’t appear to be on good terms. A recent report indicated Watson was “extremely unhappy” with the Texans, who went 4-12 in 2020 despite a career campaign from the star signal-caller.

It remains to be seen if Watson and the organization will be able to patch things up. But if their relationship becomes completely fractured and Watson is made available for trade, NFL analyst Matt Bowen believes the Miami Dolphins should pursue a trade for the 25-year-old.

“I don’t see the Texans moving Watson, but if we are putting together a potential package, then maybe the Dolphins fit here,” Bowen wrote for ESPN.com. “That deal would send quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, plus this year’s No. 3 and No. 50 picks, to the Texans for Watson.”

Watson’s situation is a tricky one given the no-trade clause in the new contract he signed back in September. But the three-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly could play “hardball” with the Texans in order to force his way out and “would consider” a trade to South Beach specifically. The Fins, as Bowen notes, also have the resources to facilitate a blockbuster deal.

A Watson trade probably won’t come to fruition any time soon, if ever. But if he is ultimately made available, the Dolphins probably should be a team to keep an eye on.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images