Bruins Opener On NESN Touts Highest Season-Debut Rating Since 2013

The 2020-21 Boston Bruins season kicked off Thursday night with a win against the New Jersey Devils and a 5.98 household (HH) rating in the Boston DMA, NESN announced Friday. The rating for the shootout win against the Devils is the highest HH rating for a season opener since 2013. The game also marks the highest HH rating for a regular season Bruins matchup since March 29, 2018.

In addition, according to Nielsen, NESN’s average audience across New England was 295,000 viewers (P2+ category). The Bruins will face off against the Devils again at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. NESN’s pregame coverage will begin at noon with “Bruins Breakaway Live.”

NESN will re-air the Bruins’ season-opening win at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images