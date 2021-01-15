Bruce Cassidy Hints At Potential Lineup Changes For Matinee Vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins might be making a few tweaks to the lineup Saturday afternoon.

It’s possible that Craig Smith, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, plays Saturday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils. If that’s indeed the case, it’ll essentially leave Trent Frederic, Anders Bjork and Jack Studnicka competing for two spots in the lineup: The first line right wing and fourth line left wing.

With Smith out of the lineup in Thursday’s win over Jersey, Bjork took the spot on the third line right wing.

Since Bjork bumped up, Trent Frederic went from healthy scratch to fourth line left wing.

Studnicka manned the spot he had all training camp, skating in David Pastrnak’s first line wing spot.

But when the Bruins held practice Friday afternoon, Smith was present and Bjork was getting reps on the top line, in addition to Studnicka. Frederic remained in the fourth line spot.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Friday left the door open for just about anything, and it’s all predicated on Smith’s availability.

There were no changes in the back end, and Cassidy announced that Jaroslav Halak will start in Saturday’s game.

Bruins-Devils is set for 1 p.m. ET from Prudential Center.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images