Bruins Winning Streak Snaps At Four Games As Boston Drops OT Heart-Breaker

The Boston Bruins’ first clash of the 2021 season against the Washington Capitals most certainly was a roller coaster.

Boston fell down 3-0 to Washington with just under 25 minutes remaining in the contest, but battled all the way back to force overtime.

Although the B’s battled back and earned a point, Alexander Ovechkin iced the game in overtime with a game-winner just 28 seconds into the extra period.

On top of the loss, former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara returned to TD Garden for the first time since signing with the Capitals as a free agent this past offseason.

After the game Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy dissected the loss and described what the squad has to do moving forward.