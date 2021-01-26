Celtics Seeking Answers About Wednesday’s Game After Spurs-Pelicans Postponed

The NBA has postponed its 22nd game of the season, and it could have a ripple effect on the Boston Celtics.

The league announced Monday’s that the San Antonio Spurs-New Orleans Pelicans game was postponed after neither team had enough eligible players to compete due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Now, Wednesday’s Celtics-Spurs game could be in jeopardy.

C’s head coach Brad Stevens isn’t sure what comes next. All he knows is he doesn’t want the team flying out there until they have answers, according to MassLive’s John Karalis.

As of Stevens’ pregame video press conference, however, the Celtics had yet to hear from the NBA about Wednesday’s contest, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Wednesday’s game at AT&T Center is slated to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET, assuming it actually occurs. For now, though, the Celtics play the waiting game — again.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports Images