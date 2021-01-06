Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

Two of the Eastern Conference’s best will go toe-to-toe Wednesday night in South Beach.

The Boston Celtics will visit the Miami Heat for a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. Jimmy Butler and Co. took down the C’s in six games to advance to the NBA’s biggest stage.

Boston enters the matchup 5-3 on the new campaign, while the Heat sit at 3-3. There will be a quick turnaround for the teams’ next meeting, as they’ll square off Sunday night at TD Garden.

Here’s how to watch the first Celtics-Heat contest of the 2020-21 season online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images