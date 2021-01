David Krejci has been a thorn in the side of the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career, and kept it going Saturday.

The Boston Bruins veteran center entered the contest with 38 career points (9 goals, 29 assists) against Philadelphia, and added an assist in the Bruins’ blowout 6-1 win at TD Garden.

For more on his night and the win overall, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images