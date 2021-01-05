Bruins’ David Pastrnak Ahead Of Targeted Return From Injury

David Pastrnak won’t be ready for the start of the Boston Bruins season, but the wait for his return might not be as long as originally anticipated.

Pastrnak is recovering from hip surgery, which he underwent back in September. The original timeline for his return was labeled as mid-February, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated the top-line winger is ahead of schedule.

“The original prognosis was mid-February, so we feel he’s a little bit ahead of that,” Cassidy said Tuesday over Zoom. “We’ve got still a ways to go. Let’s get through January and see where he’s at. I don’t like to speculate on the medical part, I’m just repeating what I hear from our guys. So it was originally mid-February coming out of the surgery. Up to this point, which is approximately four months now, his rehab has gone very well. No setbacks. And I think because of his natural conditioning and work ethic that that pushes him ahead a little bit. How much? It’s too early for me to speculate, I just know that he won’t be ready when we head to New Jersey.

Young forward Jack Studnicka has been skating in Pastrnak’s place early in camp. And while it is good for him to be getting that experience, the Bruins obviously will be waiting with much anticipation for Pastrnak’s return.

As for Brad Marchand, he’s hoping to be ready for opening night after offseason sports hernia surgery.

