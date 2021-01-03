Drew Brees Reportedly Expected To Retire From NFL After This Season

Drew Brees’ NFL playing days reportedly soon will end.

People around the NFL expect the New Orleans Saints quarterback to retire after the current season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning. Brees, 41, signed a broadcasting deal with NBC early last year.

The Saints on Sunday have a chance to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

If Brees indeed retires, he will do so having compiled one of the greatest careers for a quarterback in NFL history. A 13-time Pro Bowler, Brees also has one Super Bowl championship and All-Pro nod under his belt.