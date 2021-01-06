Former Patriot Richard Seymour Among 2021 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

Maybe the third time will be the charm for New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its finalists for the Class of 2021 and Seymour, for the third consecutive year, made it to the final round of consideration.

The 2001 first-round pick and seven-time Pro Bowler played 111 games over the course of eight seasons in New England (2001-2008). Seymour, a defensive standout, was an important factor in the organization’s first three championship runs. He played 12 seasons in the league and was named an All-Pro during three of them.

As is tradition, the Hall of Fame will announce which players will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio on the eve of this year’s Super Bowl.

Other finalists include Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson, while former Patriot Rodney Harrison was a semifinalist.