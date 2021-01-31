Gunner Olszewski Ready To ‘Skedaddle’ Back To New England In Epic Photo

If you’re a Patriots fan, you need to follow Gunner Olszewski on social media. Instagram, Twitter, whatever.
The New England wide receiver/punt returner, who hails from Alvin, Texas, is a unique NFL follow, to say the least. Whether he’s posting photos from Texas farms or pumping his little brother’s tires, Olszewski provides far more compelling content than your run-of-the-mill workout/offseason update.
That trend continued over the weekend, when Olszewski apparently stored his Chevrolet Blazer before hitting the road with his dog, “Ponyboy,” bound for Foxboro. The result is a photo that looks kind of like an album cover, though we can’t quite pin down a musical genre.
Anyway, take a look:
“Till next Feb.”
Wait, did Gunner Olszewski just predict the Predict the Patriots will win Super Bowl LVI? Sure seems that way!
Also, Damian Harris apparently loved the post:
Olszewski is coming off a season in which he earned first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. Whether he takes on an increased role in New England’s passing attack next season remains to be seen.
(We’re kidding about that Super Bowl thing, by the way.)