Gunner Olszewski Ready To ‘Skedaddle’ Back To New England In Epic Photo

If you’re a Patriots fan, you need to follow Gunner Olszewski on social media. Instagram, Twitter, whatever.

The New England wide receiver/punt returner, who hails from Alvin, Texas, is a unique NFL follow, to say the least. Whether he’s posting photos from Texas farms or pumping his little brother’s tires, Olszewski provides far more compelling content than your run-of-the-mill workout/offseason update.

That trend continued over the weekend, when Olszewski apparently stored his Chevrolet Blazer before hitting the road with his dog, “Ponyboy,” bound for Foxboro. The result is a photo that looks kind of like an album cover, though we can’t quite pin down a musical genre.

Anyway, take a look:

Tucked the blazer in till next Feb . Me and Ponyboy heading back to the Boro . Let’s skedaddle pic.twitter.com/s3OxQA6PYD — Gunner Olszewski (@Gunnerolszewsk1) January 31, 2021

“Till next Feb.”

Wait, did Gunner Olszewski just predict the Predict the Patriots will win Super Bowl LVI? Sure seems that way!

Also, Damian Harris apparently loved the post:

“I gotta go to work.” LFG. https://t.co/Hyg2KHiSdj — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 31, 2021

Olszewski is coming off a season in which he earned first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. Whether he takes on an increased role in New England’s passing attack next season remains to be seen.

(We’re kidding about that Super Bowl thing, by the way.)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images