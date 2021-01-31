How Jared Goff Feels About Joining Lions After Trade From Rams

Matthew Stafford wasn’t the only NFL quarterback to change teams Saturday.

After 12 seasons as the Lions’ starting quarterback, Stafford now reportedly is a member of the Rams. Los Angeles sent three total draft picks — including two first-rounders — as well as Jared Goff to Detroit in exchange for the 32-year-old signal-caller.

The blockbuster deal marked an abrupt ending to Goff’s LA tenure. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick helped lead the Rams to the playoffs in three of the last five seasons, including a trip to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots. Although the Lions have plenty of work to do in order to become a postseason contender, Goff sounds excited about his new chapter in Detroit.

I spoke to Jared Goff after he was traded to the Lions. He told me, "I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me." Column coming later today, and we'll have more on @nflnetwork at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 31, 2021

There might be some flaws in Goff’s comment, which admittedly might have been media speak. The Rams showed appreciation for Goff in 2019 when they gave him a four-year contract extension worth $134 million, $110 million of which guaranteed.

It’s also worth wondering how much the Lions actually appreciate Goff, who very well could be a placeholder until Detroit irons out its quarterback situation. The Lions could even try to land their next franchise QB in April when they’ll make the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft.

So yeah, it’s probably best to label Goff’s NFL future as uncertain.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images