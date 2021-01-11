Here’s NFL Divisional Round Matchups, Schedule After Wild Card Results

Tom Brady will take on Drew Brees with the winner earning a trip to the NFC Championship.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills in the AFC’s primetime clash.

Yeah, we have what should be another great weekend of football on tap in the NFL Divisional Round.

It comes after a pair of No. 6 seeds — Browns and Rams — upset the third-seeded Steelers and Seahawks during the league’s Super Wild Card Weekend. The Browns now look to continue their postseason against AFC’s top-seeded Chiefs while the Rams will travel to play Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 Packers.

Here’s a look at next weekend’s matchups, and schedule:

Saturday

NFC: No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m. ET

AFC: No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday

AFC: No. 6 Cleveland Browns at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET

NFC: No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 2 New Orleans Saints, 6:40 p.m. ET

Sign us up.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images