J.T. Realmuto Rumors: Phillies’ Latest Offer Revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies really don’t want to see J.T. Realmuto walk.

He is the unequivocal best catcher in Major League Baseball right now, but his market this offseason has appeared to be somewhat quiet. The Toronto Blue Jays were said to be interested, and, of course, the Phillies want to keep him around.

The Phillies’ latest offer has been reported, and it appears there’s reason for optimism in Philly.

According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, the Phillies gave Realmuto a five-year offer worth $100 million. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman then reported that the Phillies “seem like they are in a decent position” to keep Realmuto, and there’s “optimism” about something getting done.

That’s certainly not a bad offer, but one has to think Realmuto might be able to land a bit more in terms of average annual value than what he would make in the new offer. For that reason, it might still be a bit before he just goes back to Philly, who knows.

Realmuto will be 30 in March, and is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he hit .266 with 32 RBIs and 11 homers over 47 games. He’s been with the Phillies for just two years after spending the earlier seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

