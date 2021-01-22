Jake Odorizzi Rumors: New Update On Rumored Red Sox Target

Pretty much since he hit the market, Jake Odorizzi was linked to the Red Sox.

His potential fit with Boston is perfect, after all.

And as of Friday morning, the Red Sox remained among the teams interested, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Free agent Jake Odorizzi, an All-Star in 2019, continues to draw interest from multiple @MLB teams. The #Angels, #SFGiants, #BlueJays, #Twins, and #RedSox are among the clubs with interest, sources confirm, as I just mentioned on @MLBNetwork. #HotStove — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 22, 2021

Odorizzi would be a nice addition to the middle of the Red Sox’s rotation, and he has a history with Chaim Bloom from their overlapping time with the Tampa Bay Rays. He could be a cost-effective option for teams that don’t want to dabble in the Trevor Bauer tier of free agent pitchers.

The 30-year-old righty has spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Bad injury luck limited him to just four starts last season, in which he posted an 0-1 record with a 6.59 ERA.

However, in 2019, he went 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA. Across 195 appearances (192 stars) in the big leagues over nine years, Odorizzi has a 62-56 record with a 3.92 ERA.

